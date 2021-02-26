In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 26 February 2021 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Welcome once again to Friday, fuel price day, and here are the latest price adjustment for the coming week of February 27 to March 5. Once again, petrol users will have to pay more at the pumps.

In the coming week, users of RON 95 petrol will have to pay 5 sen more per litre than the RM2.00 per litre rate of last week at RM2.05 per litre. This will be the highest rate that RON 95 users will pay, as the Malaysian government has set the price cap at RM2.05 per litre. RON 97 petrol users will also experience a similar price hike from RM2.30 to RM2.35 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel users will see no change in prices, with Euro 2M diesel staying put at RM2.15 per litre. As such, Euro 5 diesel holds position with its 10 sen margin at RM2.25 per litre. Euro 2M diesel, too, will be capped at RM2.15 per litre for Malaysia, should market prices be pushed beyond this point.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Friday, March 5, when the next set of fuel price revisions will be announced. This is the ninth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 112th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.