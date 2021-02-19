In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 19 February 2021 5:32 pm / 9 comments

Welcome to the latest weekly fuel price update, which comes every Friday.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the week of February 20 until February 26, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will rise by 4 sen to RM2.00 per litre, from RM1.96 per litre last week. The Euro 4M RON 97 grade of petrol goes up by the same 4 sen margin to RM2.30 per litre (RM2.26 per litre last week).

Diesel fuels remain unchanged in price from last week, with Euro 2M diesel maintaining position at RM2.15 per litre. Euro 5 diesel, at RM2.25 per litre, therefore stays put at the same 10 sen margin above the Euro 2M grade.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until the next set of fuel price revisions that will arrive on Friday, February 26. This is the eighth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 111th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.

Last week, the government announced that it has revised the ceiling price for RON 95 petrol, which will go no higher than RM2.05 per litre, and Euro 2M diesel, which will be capped at RM2.15 per litre, should market prices go beyond these limits, and the government will cover the difference through subsidies. This week’s price hikes, for petrol at least, brings us this bit closer to the threshold.