2 March 2021

Touch ‘n Go has announced that motorists can now enjoy the convenience of its PayDirect facility at the Gurney Paragon Mall in Penang, the retail centre becoming the first location on the island to introduce the cashless payment method.

To use, customers will need to add their Touch ‘n Go card to their Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app, and tap their cards at entry and exit points as usual. The parking charges will be deducted directly from the eWallet, and only in the event of insufficient funds in the eWallet will funds be deducted from the card itself.

Users will also get up to 20% cashback (up to a limit of RM1.00) when they pay for parking at Gurney Paragon Mall with PayDirect from March 1 until April 30, 2021, said Touch ‘n Go. This is limited to one instance of cashback per user throughout the promotional period, and is limited to the first 10,000 redemptions.

Members of the public are constantly on the lookout for safe, convenient and innovative payment options, and Touch n Go PayDirect is one such example, said Chong Fhui, chief commercial officer at Touch ‘n Go. “We are also very happy that Gurney Paragon Mall is one of the pioneer sites in supporting Touch ‘n Go’s initiative in removing the parking surcharge for users,” he said.

“Following the introduction of our carpark’s cashless and ticketless parking on September 15, 2020, we are pleased to work with Touch ‘n Go for the rolling out of PayDirect-enabled parking for our shoppers. This means our patrons will no longer need to hunt for kiosks to reload their cards in order to pay for their parking fees, which will also lead to less congestion at the entrances and exits,” said group executive director of Hunza Properties Khor Tze Ming.