29 January 2021

Touch ‘n Go Group CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid, in an interview with The Star, has confirmed two big changes that are set to take place this year, which are sure to delight users.

First up, the surcharge on top of the fee for the parking rate when using Touch ‘n Go cards will be removed by the first quarter of this year. The company had previously said it would end the surcharge rate in stages, and it looks like it is following through on this promise.

“I’m very happy to say that by the end of the first quarter, we’ll take away all parking surcharges. It requires innovation and some sacrifice on our side, but I think it’s the right thing to do. Basically, we’ve been able to convince our parking operator partners and ensure the surcharge is removed by the end of the first quarter,” said Effendy.

The other big change coming our way by the end of 2021 is the ability to purchase TnG cards that can be reloaded directly from phones using the TnG eWallet app. This makes it even more convenient for users, as they no longer need to seek out places to top up their TnG cards.

Currently, the only link between a physical TnG card and the eWallet app is the PayDirect function, where the toll charge will be automatically deducted from the eWallet balance instead of the balance on the linked card.

However, should there be insufficient funds in the eWallet, only then will the fare be deducted from the card’s balance. This can be prevented by enabling the auto-reload feature in the eWallet, which is performed through the phone app via credit or debit card, online banking or TNG Reload PINs with no additional fees.

Still on the topic of top ups, Effendy said the company is continuously working with its agents to remove the 50 sen fee required when topping up at certain locations. “The first thing to understand is Touch ‘n Go does not receive any of the reload surcharge when cards are reloaded,” he explained.

“The surcharge has historically been levied by our reload agents to defray the specific cost of providing the reload service. And when you reload your card, we actually pay the agent that reloads the card for you,” he added.