In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 5 March 2021 3:40 pm / 2 comments

The third-gen Nissan Note has been launched in Singapore. The hatchback, which was introduced last November, goes on sale in the republic in two variant forms, Lite and Premium, with prices starting from S$99,800 (RM303,550) inclusive of certificate of entitlement (COE).

The new Note arrives in that market as a hybrid, and that’s because there’s only one powertrain available for it, in this case an e-Power petrol-electric system. There are no longer any petrol-only variants for the Note.

The second-generation e-Power system on the car continues to feature a HR12 1.2 litre three-cylinder engine as the generator to charge the battery pack, but the unit has been made more efficient, operating at a lower RPM and engaged less often during a typical drive. It also offers better fuel economy and increased power, although specific output from the engine isn’t highlighted.

Elsewhere, there’s a new electric motor and inverter. The inverter is 40% smaller and 30% lighter than before, while the new motor increases torque by 10%. In terms of output, the electric motor in the e-Power system offers 115 PS and 280 Nm, up from the 109 PS and 254 Nm previously.

Standard kit on the Note e-Power includes automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, the automaker’s Zero Gravity front seats, a seven-inch digital TFT instrument display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as well as auto air-conditioning. There’s also a One-Pedal function that allows drivers to accelerate and decelerate (via regenerative braking) using only the accelerator pedal.

Differences in the two variants are minor. The Lite comes with fabric upholstery, while the Premium – which is priced from S$102,800 (RM312,680) – ups this to black nappa leather. Elsewhere, although both variants ride on 16-inch wheels, the ones on the Lite are of the steel variety (with hub caps), with the Premium getting alloy units.

Safety and driver assistance systems include seven airbags, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (or AEB), lane departure warning, high beam assist, front/rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

A total of 11 body colour options are available for the car in Singapore, including the Vivid Blue/Black Star two-tone scheme seen in the lead photos here.

On a related note (no pun intended), Malaysia continues to wait for the arrival of e-Power. In 2018, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) said that it was looking into introducing the hybrid system here, but not with the previous-gen Note. It looks unlikely that the new Note will make it here, so if the system does come, it could be with the Kicks facelift, which is planned for our market.

GALLERY: 2021 Nissan Note e-Power