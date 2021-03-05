In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 5 March 2021 5:46 pm / 0 comments

Fancy yourself the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo? Well, Malaysian Porsche distributor Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has announced that it will be accepting pre-orders for the electric shooting brake at all Porsche Centres nationwide.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is expected to make its debut here in the second half of this year. No exact time frame has been given, but you can expect it to cost a little bit more than the standard Taycan range, which starts from RM725k for the entry-level 4S.

Just to quickly recap, the new Cross Turismo variant is essentially a more practical version that offers slightly better headroom for the rear passengers, plus a larger 446-litre boot space (up from 406 in the Taycan) that expands up to 1,212 litres with the rear seats folded.

For cycling lovers, you can also opt for the bespoke, Porsche-made bike carrier that hangs over the rear. It fits two bikes (of various sizes) as standard, and you can even stack a third bike on the optional roof rails.

Currently, there are four variants of the Cross Turismo available. The line-up starts with the base Taycan 4 (380 PS), Taycan 4S (490 PS), as well as the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S with 625 PS. All four variants feature are available for pre-order. You may click here to learn all about the Cross Turismo variant.

