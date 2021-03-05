In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 5 March 2021 3:23 pm / 0 comments

A development vechicle for the facelifted G15 BMW 8 Series coupe has been sighted by our spy photographers in Germany, which the example sighted here wearing camouflage foil at its front and rear ends, denoting where the exterior changes to the bodywork will be.

Changes can be expected to be applied to the grille and headlamps, along with a new front bumper taking care of the restyling at the front end of the car. Crease lines on the bonnet, roof, as well as along the sides of the facelift development car here appear the same as those on the present model, with changes at the rear end similarly expected from the tail lamps and rear bumper.

The trapezoidal exhaust outlets and Cerium Grey exterior mirror covers suggest that this particular unit will be the 4.4 litre biturbo petrol V8-powered M850i, which will likely continue to be joined in the line-up by the six-cylinder 840i variant. At present, the N63B44T3 powerplant in the M850i produces 530 PS from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 4,600 rpm.

Meanwhile, the 3.0 litre inline-six in the 840i (sold in Malaysia in four-door Gran Coupe form) produces 340 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Both six- and eight-cylinder engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic, which will likely continue to serve in the Life Cycle Impulse (facelift) 8 Series.

There appears to be a little way to go before the 8 Series Coupe LCI appears in its fully developed production outfit, so for now the two-door will likely make its debut towards the end of this year, or early 2022.