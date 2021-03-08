In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 8 March 2021 12:45 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has launched its online showroom, which offers customers the ability to research or purchase a Mitsubishi vehicle via the digital route. The Mitsubishi online showroom follows the same fundamental processes of a traditional car-buying experience, but alters some of these steps into a virtual experience, saving you the hassle of going to a physical outlet.

Viewing a vehicle can be done in a virtual showroom, which offers a 360-degree view of a car’s exterior and interior and also allows viewers to zoom in and out and navigate in every direction. Each of the Mitsubishi vehicles on display has a clickable interactive button to instantly show more information about the car and its key features. Besides a 360-degree view, the online showroom also features a gallery, which showcases more images of a vehicle at various angles.

Once you’ve decided on a model, the next step is to test drive it, and this can be carried out from the comfort of your own home, via the Test Drive 2U online service. Introduced in May last year, the test drive will see an authorised dealer bringing the selected Mitsubishi vehicle to your preferred location. A test drive booking can be made by following a few simple steps in the online showroom page.

Customers who wish to book a Mitsubishi car but don’t want to do so in a physical showroom can opt to make their purchase online. This can be accomplished by submitting a booking request form on the online showroom’s website, following which a MMM authorised dealer will contact the customer to assist with the process, from loan to insurance applications.

The company is also collaborating with MyTukar to offer special trade-in promotions for Mitsubishi customers who trade in their car via the Mitsubishi online showroom, with the initiation done by submitting a trade-in assist form online. There, customers will have the option to request for a car inspection, handover, transfer of ownership and the collection of the sold car to be done at his/her convenience and at a preferred location.

“In the past year, we’ve seen an unpredictable level of change, because of the new normal and the need to maintain social distancing. The launch of Mitsubishi online showroom is a strong example of MMM’s commitment to deliver a more human-centric experience by encompassing a holistic approach across three key organizational pillars: people, process and technology,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“We have always believed in creating a walk-through experience, and this online showroom is an extension from getting to know the product, test-driving it at your convenience, and communicating with the dealer to finalise the purchase journey. We want to offer our customers a safe purchase of their Mitsubishi model without the need of leaving their homes,” he added.

The company has also introduced the Mitsubishi Connect mobile application as a continuation of its after-sales service through a digital platform. The mobile app allows Mitsubishi owners the convenience of scheduling a service appointment with their preferred MMM service centres, keep track of vehicle maintenance history and get reminders for their next car service in an easy and hassle-free manner. Find out more about the Mitsubishi online showroom here.