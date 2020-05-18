In Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2020 1:52 pm / 1 comment

Mitsusbishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that all authorised MMM showrooms and service centres have now resumed operations, with the requisite safety protocols in place. The company has also announced the launch of it Test Drive 2U online test drive booking service. This enables customers to make bookings for test drives where the vehicle will be brought to the customer, enabling test drives to begin from their doorstep.

To register interest, customers can select from the Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia website their preferred test drive location, select the nearest dealer and the Mitsubishi variant they would like to test, and then fill a form for personal details and the test drive date and time. A Mitsubishi sales consultant will then get in touch via the customer’s preferred means of communication.

For ease of mind, vehicles and keys will be thoroughly sanitised before and after each test drive session, while the attendant sales consultant will use hand sanitiser and face masks; customers are strongly encouraged to do the same. Test drives will be limited to one customer at a time, and the sales consultant will be seated in the rear seat.

“The Test Drive 2U online service ensures that we are still able to provide a worry-free experience for customers who wish to test drive a Mitsubishi from home during this conditional movement control order. Customers may browse for their preferred model, interact with our authorised sales consultants and book a test drive delivery in a manner that is responsible and safe for all,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia resumed service centre operations on April 29, while selected showrooms followed suit from May 6. Hand sanitisers are offered at showroom entrances, while showroom facilities as well as display and test drive vehicles are frequently sanitised, the company said.