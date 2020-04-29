In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 29 April 2020 2:37 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that it will resume operations at selected service centres nationwide from today.

This development comes after some Mitsubishi service centres received approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) to operate during phase four of the movement control order (MCO), which will be in place till May 12. Customers can contact their service centres for more info.

However, take note that to open during the MCO means that there are some requirements that the facilities need to fulfil. Business will be on appointment basis only, and no walk-in customers are allowed. Another important point is that customers are not allowed to wait at the service centres – it’s strictly pick-up and drop-off.

Besides contactless car acceptance, temperature checks and the use of face masks for all customers and staff is required. Hand sanitisers will be made available at the entrance of the service centres, and vehicles will be sanitised before they are returned to customers.

Despite the opening of selected outlets, one does not have to rush, as vehicle warranties will remain unaffected due to missed scheduled maintenance during the MCO period. If you have a free service maintenance slot that falls within the MCO period, a grace period of 90 days from the expiry date (or 2,500 km from the mileage due) will be given, so there’s no need to scramble.

Also, emergency assistance is still available in the MCO period, and one can contact Mitsubishi Assist 24Hours at 1800-88-2166.