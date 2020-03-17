In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2020 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that it will be temporarily closing all its showrooms and service centres from March 18 to 31 in light of a movement control order recently issued by the government.

In addition, MMM’s customer careline will also be temporarily suspended for the same period, but its 24-hour emergency assistance service (Mitsubishi Assist) will remain operational and can be contacted by calling 1-800-88-2166 or 03-2161 0246.

The company apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused by these closures and will continue to monitor the developments of Covid-19 in the country.