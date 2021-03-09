In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 March 2021 10:29 am / 0 comments

Edaran Otomobil Nasional Berhad (EON) has appointed myTukar as its automobile trade-in partner. Through the partnership, the online used car platform will facilitate the end-to-end trade-in process for EON’s customers via certified myTukar inspectors performing on-demand vehicle inspections.

A well-known Proton dealer in the past, EON today is a subsidiary of DRB-Hicom and operates dealerships for Proton, Mitsubishi, Audi and Volkswagen via EON, EON Automart, Euromobil and Hicom Auto respectively. EON has 20 branches nationwide.

“myTukar is honoured to embark on this partnership journey with one of Malaysia’s most diverse conglomerates with a comprehensive automotive business. The collaboration will enable EON to leverage on myTukar’s proprietary technology-enabled platform to provide EON’s customers with instant and transparent valuations for trade-in vehicles. This will enhance customer experience at EON’s network because they are now effectively a one-stop solution centre,” said myTukar CEO Fong Hon Sum.

“Trade-ins has always been a sore point for car buyers, who today are increasingly demanding a more transparent and simplified process in their transactions. We believe myTukar’s innovative trade-in system will help boost sales of new automobiles across our branches, and more importantly enhance the overall customer experience at all our outlets. This will lead us to create more value for our customers,” said Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar, group MD of DRB-Hicom.

The myTukar-EON collaboration will for a start only cover Peninsular Malaysia. myTukar has been on an aggressive expansion drive this year with the opening of seven new branches throughout the country. Further expansion to East Malaysia starting with state capitals Kuching and Kota Kinabalu is also in the pipeline.

The used car platform says that it is the first of its kind in Malaysia to be awarded an ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems.