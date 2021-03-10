In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 10 March 2021 5:28 pm / 3 comments

The ministry of finance has announced the latest fuel price adjustments for the week of March 11 until March 17, which sees RON 97 petrol gain five sen in price over last week to RM2.40 per litre. With the price cap for RON 95 petrol in place, this remains at RM2.05 per litre, which will be the highest rate that users will pay for this grade of fuel in Malaysia.

Similarly, the price for Euro 2M diesel holds station at RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 diesel stays 10 sen dearer at RM2.25 per litre. Like RON 95 petrol in Malaysia, the diesel price cap ensures that fuel buyers in the country will pay no more than this rate, even if market prices continue going higher.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 17, when the next set of fuel price adjustments will be announced. This is the 11th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 114th in total since the format was introduced in January 1, 2019.