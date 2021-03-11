In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 March 2021 11:45 am / 0 comments

A collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and American clothing brand Fasthouse, the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse celebrates rider Jordan Graham’s win in the Hooligan class of the Mint 400 off-road race. To be built in a limited edition run of 800 units, the Desert Sled Fasthouse comes in a race replica livery that follows that of the Mint 400 Ducati Scrambler race bike.

Rigidly geometric graphics on the fuel tank are coloured black and grey, with the Fasthouse logo accompanying the Ducati Scrambler badge. The Ducati trellis frame is painted in its traditional racing red colour, complemented by an aluminium plate stamped with the bike’s edition number.

Power in the engine room comes from the standard Ducati Scrambler 803 cc, air-cooled, Desmodromic, two-valve per cylinder, V-twin. Power is rated at 73 hp at 8,250 rpm with 67 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

The Desert Sled comes with 200 mm of suspension travel at both ends, suspended by 46 mm fully adjustable upside-down forks in front and Kayaba rear shock that is pre-load and rebound adjustable. A single radial-mount Brembo four-piston calliper stops the 19-inch front wheel while a single-piston Brembo calliper is mounted for the rear 17-inch wheel, with cornering ABS as standard.

Seat height on the Desert Sled is 860 mm – there is a 840 mm low seat height as an extra cost option – while 13.5-litres of fuel is carried onboard, with the whole affair weighing in at 209 kg, wet. For Malaysia, the standard model 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is priced at RM67,900 before road tax, insurance and registration.