19 January 2021

While we await the market launch of the 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster+ in Malaysia, along with the updated SuperSport 950, XDiavel and Multistrada V4, here’s the current year Malaysian price list for Ducati. Ducati, like many other motorcycle makers around the world, was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a second half the year saw Ducati come back strongly, with a total of 48,042 motorcycles sold worldwide. As can be expected, the Streetfighter V4, launched in 2019 and priced at RM115,900, was its best selling product with 5,730 units sold and the range has been expanded with the “Dark Stealth” model variant.

Meanwhile for Malaysia, no major changes in pricing or the line up, with 2020 having had a severe impact on large displacement motorcycle sales in general. There were surprises though, such as the Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4 being the target of a private purchase despite the soft economy.

Surprise inclusion in the Ducati Malaysia price list is the 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE, priced at RM80,900 before road tax, insurance and registration. Based on the Hypermotard 950 Concept shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este show in Italy in 2019, the Hypermotard 950 RVE is yet to be released in Malaysia.

The Monster 821 is still on the price list, with no change in pricing from 2019 and pending the Malaysian launch of the 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster+. Remaining stocks are limited though, and if you’re wanting the last of the iconic trellis-framed Monsters, this is your last chance.

On the superbike side of things, we were informed the Panigale V4 has had a good take up amongst Malaysian sports riders, with all units imported in 2019 sold, in both the base model (RM132,900) and V4 S (RM172,900) forms.

For the Multistrada, the Multistrada 1262 is set to be replaced by the Multistrada V4, though no word on pricing as yet. The Multistrada 950 S – the base model Multistrada 950 was not brought into Malaysia – continues on in V2 form, and pricing remains unchanged from last year.

In the retro motorcycle lifestyle side of things, no changes to the Scrambler line up, with prices brought forward from 2020. For the new year, expect to see more variations on the theme from Ducati, with new model variants featuring different paint jobs and names but remaining mechanically unchanged.