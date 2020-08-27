In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 August 2020 8:20 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2020 Scrambler Ducati Icon Dark, a new addition to the Borgo Panigale firm’s retro-styled motorcycle range and third launch following the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4S and Panigale V2. Pricing for the Scrambler Icon Dark is RM49,900, which is even more impressive when you consider the original Scrambler Icon was priced at RM63,999 at its Malaysian launch in 2016.

A few revisions have been made to the Icon Dark for rider convenience and comfort including a revised suspension setup and hydraulic clutch with adjustable lever. Also new is the LED headlight assembly and flat seat for better ergonomics.

The Scrambler Icon Dark comes in a Matte Black finish complemented by machine-fished aluminium belt covers and the fuel tank’s aluminium side panels are designed to be easily swappable. A large range of accessories and parts are available from the official Ducati catalogue to further enhance and personalise the Scrambler Icon Dark to the owner’s taste.

As traditional as it gets, the Scrambler Icon Dark carries an air-cooled, 803 cc Desmodromic V-twin. Power is claimed to be 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm with power getting to the ground via a six-speed gearbox.

As included in the Scrambler Icon Dark package is the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) which provides Bluetooth integration with the rider’s smartphone. Adding a helmet equipped with earphone and microphone equipped helmet, DMS allows the rider to connect four devices for infotainment and navigation.