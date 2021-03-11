In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 11 March 2021 2:00 pm / 1 comment

The eight-seater Lexus LX 570 S has been updated for the Australian market for 2021, bringing revised styling for its exterior along with updated cabin equipment on the inside.

Equipment on the S trim level includes two-tone 21-inch alloy wheels, a spindle grille with block-mesh inserts, updated front bumper skirts and ‘S’ badging.

The naturally aspirated 5.7 litre petrol V8 engine continues to serve in the marque’s flagship SUV, where it produces 362 hp and 530 Nm of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive with lockable centre Torsen LSD. This offers a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg, while road trips are enabled with the 138-litre fuel capacity thanks to a 93-litre main tank and a 45-litre secondary tank.

Under the skin, the LX 570 S receives front and rear performance dampers for improved body rigidity and steering stability. Steering is by a variable ratio setup, and suspension is double wishbones in front and a multi-link setup at the rear.

Interior upholstery for the LX 570 S is semi-aniline leather that is available in black or Garnet (burgundy), while Shimamoku Grey ornamentation unique to this model also features in the cabin. Meanwhile, alloy pedals for the driver and door courtesy lamps with ‘LX S’ script projector illumination denote the flagship variant.

Further interior equipment also includes a heated steering wheel, front seat ventilation, second-row outer seat heating and ventilation, four-zone Lexus Climate Concierge, cooled centre console box, powered second-row seats with fold and tumble, 200V power socket, a moonroof, 12.3-inch infotainment screen as well as a 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Also standard are a powered upper tailgate, four-door keyless smart entry, proximity sonar, rear- and rear-side privacy glass, and LED headlamps and DRLs with sequential LED indicators.

In terms of safety equipment, the LX 570 S gets second-row child seat anchors, 10 airbags, pre-collision safety system (PCS) including pre-collision braking and pedestrian detection, all-speed radar active cruise control, adaptive high beam, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, tyre pressure warning, trailer sway control, self-dimming mirrors and anti-theft horn with intrusion sensors.

The LX 570 S is also joined in the range by the five-seat, diesel-powered LX 450 d, which packs a 4.5 litre V8 turbodiesel producing 268 hp and 650 Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, though like the petrol LX 570 S, the diesel also packs full-time four-wheel-drive with a lockable centre Torsen LSD.

The LX 450 d in Australia starts the range at AUD$137,636 (RM439,018), while the LX 570 kicks off the petrol range from AUD$146,636 (RM467,680). This rises to AUD$165,436 (RM527,640) for the LX 570 Enhancement Pack, and topped off by the LX 570 S at AUD$168,767 (RM538,292). In Malaysia, the 2020 LX 570 was priced from RM1.226 million at its introduction last August.