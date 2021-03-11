In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 11 March 2021 2:00 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted Toyota Camry‘s worldwide rollout continues, and it has now reached Down Under. Toyota Australia will launch the Camry facelift next month, and has revealed initial details on the D-segment sedan. For one, it will go heavy on hybrid, with four out of five variants being electrified.

There will be a single A$30,990 (RM98,669) entry-level Ascent 2.5L petrol variant, but from there it’s all hybrid with the A$33,490 (RM106,629) Ascent, A$36,290 (RM115,536) Ascent Sport, A$39,190 (RM124,769) SX and top A$46,990 (RM149,602) SL. For the Camry, the demand for hybrid is strong, with 70% of Australian customers opting for it in 2020.

“When we launched the first Camry Hybrid 10 years ago, it was only the second hybrid model after Prius. Today, we offer the hybrid powertrain in seven model lines and with over 70% of current Camry buyers opting for the hybrid version, it is our biggest seller,” said Toyota Australia’s VP of sales and marketing Sean Hanley.

“Customers have come to appreciate the significant benefits to their bottom line, practicality and their environmental footprint and now with this facelifted model, we are further improving the proposition with a more stylish aesthetic inside and out and more advanced safety and comfort technology,” he said, adding that this hybrid heavy range epitomised Toyota’s drive towards an electrified vehicle future.

The Camry facelift gets an improved 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain, revised front end styling (more defined centre air intake that juts out, new grille), ergonomic improvements for the dashboard and better safety with additional Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features.

The Atkinson-cycle 208 hp Hybrid’s combined fuel consumption is as low as 4.2L/100 km for the Ascent/Ascent Sport grades, going up to 4.7L/100 km for the fully-loaded SX. The base car’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder Dynamic Force NA engine makes 204 hp while returning a combined cycle fuel consumption of 6.8L/100 km.

The dash features a larger and floating 9.0-inch touchscreen display (7.0-inch for Ascent) for a more user-friendly and premium ambience. Also new are Toyota Connected Services, a first for the segment, and the addition of road sign assist, emergency steering assist and intersection turn assistance to the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which already has pre-collision safety with pedestrian and day cyclist detection, active cruise control, lane trace assist and auto high beam.

Kit wise, the Aussie Camry comes with LED lights, reverse camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility on the Ascent grade. The Ascent Sport adds on dual-zone climate control, smart entry and start, 9.0-inch touchscreen display with navigation, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors.

The SX is the sporty one, with sports leather-accented front seats, 19-inch alloys, sports suspension, steering paddle shifters, and leather trim for the cabin. The top SL gets premium kit including heated/cooled front seats, a powered boot, head-up display, electrochromatic rear view mirror, panoramic roof, panoramic view monitor and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

The pics above are of the Camry facelift in other markets, not the Oz-spec sedan. Click on the links for more on the midlife facelifted Camry from Japan, Europe and North American markets. Our turn soon?

