First going on sale in the United States and Europe, the facelifted eighth-generation Toyota Camry has now been launched in its home market of Japan. Just like in other markets, the pre-eminent D-segment sedan is relying on subtle visual and technological updates to keep it fresh in its fourth year.

As before, the Camry is available in standard and Sports variants with different faces. The former, which our version also wears, gets a more defined centre air intake that juts out from the gaping maw, while the slim upper grille has been slightly tweaked. Meanwhile, the Sports gains bigger fake inlets at the corners, bookended by gloss black accents and underlined by a larger splitter.

The LED taillights also receive darkened internals, although only on the Sports models does the treatment extend to the LED headlights. Certain trim levels come with redesigned alloy wheels as well, with the 18-inch two-tone option looking particularly spiffy. A new Precious Metal paint finish has been added to the colour palette that includes five monotone and two dual-tone (Sports only) hues.

Inside, the biggest difference concerns the infotainment touchscreen, now a nine-inch (one inch larger) freestanding unit that sits at the top of the dashboard – just like on more recent Toyotas. There are also some new dashboard trim options.

Safety has also been upgraded with the introduction of Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, which adds nighttime pedestrian, daytime cyclist and cross-junction pedestrian detection for the autonomous emergency braking system. Other new features include evasive steering assist, lane centring assist, a corner deceleration function for the adaptive cruise control, and drive start control that protects against sudden throttle inputs.

No changes mechanically, so the Japanese-market Camry retains its hybrid powertrain, pairing a 178 PS/221 Nm 2.5 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with a 120 PS/202 Nm electric motor. Total system output is rated at 211 PS, while the claimed fuel consumption figure is 24.3 km per litre on the WLTP cycle.

In Japan, prices for the facelifted Camry range from 3,485,000 yen (RM134,400) to 4,672,000 yen (RM180,100). Are you looking forward to its arrival here – especially if it comes in CKD locally-assembled form with lower prices? Sound off in the comments after the jump.