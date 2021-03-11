In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 11 March 2021 1:48 pm / 0 comments

The MINI Hatch and Convertible range were just recently refreshed for the year, featuring subtle tweaks to its design, equipment, colour combination and interior trims. Among the notable additions include the Zesty Yellow paint, which is a colour that is exclusive only to the soft-top.

Now, just to recap, the new Convertible gets a brand new front fascia, complete with standard features such as LED headlights with darkened internals, revised hexagonal grille design with body-coloured midsection, vertical air inlets at the corners of the bumper that replace the old fog lights, as well as reprofiled wheel arch surrounds with new contours.

Like before, the soft-top is fully electrically driven, and can be opened and closed within 18 seconds at a time, and at speeds of up to 30 km/h. There’s also a sunroof function for those who intend to keep their hair intact – the roof can be retracted by up to 40 cm, and this can be done at any given speed.

As an alternative to the black top, a MINI Yours soft-top is also available. This option nets you a woven-in Union Jack pattern in titanium grey, plus a dynamic arrow graphic that was first seen on the Convertible Sidewalk Edition. There are new 17- and 18-inch wheel designs as well.

Three powertrains are available with the Convertible, which include a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 102 PS in the One and 136 PS in the Cooper. There’s also a larger 2.0 litre turbo four-pot making 178 PS in the Cooper S and 231 PS in the John Cooper Works (pictured here). With a six-speed manual, the JCW model will do the century dash in 6.6 seconds, while the optional eight-speed Steptronic auto does it in 6.5 seconds.

According to MINI, the most important market for the Convertible is Germany, followed by the US and Great Britain. Sales in these markets are far ahead of France, Spain and Portugal, where Europeans typically spend much of their summer holidays. In 2020, nearly one in five MINI sold in Germany was a Convertible.