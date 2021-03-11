In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2021 10:08 am / 2 comments

Toyota has released a new teaser for something called the X Prologue, which will be revealed next week on March 17. The Japanese carmaker isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, although we do get a teaser image of the upcoming model.

Based on what we can see, the X Prologue will have a rather distinctive lighting signature. The DRLs at the front wrap around what looks to be a closed-off fascia, while the main headlamp elements are tucked away in the corners.

These cues don’t really help us identify what sort of car Toyota plans to show, but there are rumours floating around. One indicates the concept to be a preview for the company’s new city car to succeed the Aygo, which will be built on the TNGA-B platform. The suggestive title of Toyota’s release (X prologue – ‘A Small’ Preview Of What’s Next) also seems to hint at a small car.

Toyota has said that affordability will be an important aspect of the new A-segment model, and as such, will feature a conventional internal combustion engine. The Toyota logo on the X Prologue is black, which suggests an ICE, given that the company uses blue-accented badges for its electrified models.

Another theory is that the X Prologue will preview the company’s fully-electric SUV built on the e-TNGA platform, which was developed in collaboration with Subaru. Back in December last year, Toyota teased a mid-size SUV built on the architecture, saying that it will be previewed in the coming months

We’ll only find out exactly what the X Prologue is all about when it makes its debut next week, so stay tuned.