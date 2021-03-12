In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2021 11:16 am / 0 comments

Updated for this year is the 2021 Honda CRF250 Rally, priced at RM27,999 (price not including road tax, insurance or registration) in Malaysia, with a series of upgrades to improve riding comfort and handling. The 2021 CRF250 Rally was released to the public last year, in November, using what Honda terms the “Evolved On-Off Gear” concept, designed for easier handling both on- and off-road.

Changes include revised gearbox ratios for better acceleration and cruising with revised gear ratios in gears one through five while sixth gear has been made taller to reduce engine revs. The CRF250 Rally’s gearbox now features an assist and slipper clutch for 20% less lever effort and prevention of rear wheel hop under hard deceleration.

The CRF250 Rally has also gone on a weight reduction exercise, with the all-new frame drops the poundage from 157 kg to 152 kg. The tank sees an increase in capacity from 10-litres to 12.8-litres, increasing useful range. Riding position is revised, the handlebars placing the rider a little more upright with vibration reduction.

Placing the rider 830 mm off the ground, the seat is now slightly wider for comfort while the footpegs feature rubber inserts for vibration reduction. The LED headlight has been redesigned for better night visibility and the cockpit now has a larger LCD instrument panel incorporating a gear position indicator and fuel consumption meter.

For the 2021 model year, The CRF250 Rally carries a single-cylinder, DOHC, 249 cc power plant with revised intake camshaft, air filter, exhaust as well as ignition timing. However, power output remains the same at 24 PS at 9,000 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The 2021 Honda CRF250 Rally will enter authorised Boon Siew Honda Malaysia dealer showrooms on March 17 with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.