12 March 2021

Every Mercedes-Benz vehicle sold by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) comes with a four-year warranty, but did you know that you can buy extra coverage for up to two years under an extended warranty programme? The Extended Limited Warranty (ELW) programme has actually been in place for a while now, but is worth highlighting, in case you weren’t aware of it.

The ELW isn’t a manufacturer’s warranty but a limited warranty undertaken by MBM. Underwritten by Allianz, the programme is available for a variety of models, including the A-, B-, C-, E- and S-Class as well as the CLA and GLA. Other models that qualify are the GLC, GLE, GLS, SL, SLC, CL, CLS and the G-Class, along with AMG and Maybach models.

Owners have a choice of going with a one-year or two-year extension plan, which comes with unlimited mileage coverage. As indicated in the table, pricing starts from RM1,488 for the CLA, A- and B-Class. That’s for a year, and should you decide to extend it further, the following year will cost you RM1,788.

Alternatively, you can purchase the maximum two-year limited warranty extension at a go for RM3,088, saving RM188 in the process. The price scale goes all the way up to RM9,988 for AMG and Maybach models under a two-year coverage plan.

Prices include tax, and no, you don’t get a refund for cancellations. In general, nine components are covered under the programme, and these are engine, transmission, brakes, air-conditioning system, suspension, steering, power windows and both front-wheel and rear-wheel drive systems. Faulty parts replaced under the plan come with a 24-month parts warranty for repairs or future replacements at no cost.

As with all warranty extension programmes, there are specific terms and conditions that must be met in order for a vehicle to qualify for coverage under the plan. Besides only being applicable to the models listed above, the ELW is available only for cars purchased from MBM and its dealer network.

Vehicles must be within four years old (from the initial registration date) with a valid four-year standard warranty, and have a mileage reading of less than 125,000 km on the odometer at the point of purchase of the coverage. Also, the vehicle age must not exceed six years at the end of the policy period.

There are more detailed specifics, which will be explained to prospective customers at point of purchase. One thing to note, as it is with the recently-announced PHEV Battery Extended Warranty, is that the vehicle under the ELW will have to continue being fully serviced at and maintained by a Mercedes-Benz authorised dealer/service centre in accordance with the manufacturer specifications during the extended warranty period.