9 March 2021

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has introduced a Plug-in Hybrid Battery Extended Warranty programme, which extends coverage for the company’s PHEV models in the same manner as the Hybrid Battery Extended Warranty that was announced in 2019.

While the latter covered the W212 E 300 BlueTec and W222 S 400 h models, the new extended warranty programme specifically covers the C 350 e, E 350 e and S 560 e plug-in hybrids by extending the standard six-year/100,000 km battery warranty that the cars come with to eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.

Like the earlier warranty programme, there is a cost involved for the PHEV battery warranty extension, and the price is similar to that for the programme involving the hybrids. The RM2,688 package essentially adds two years or 60,000 km to the existing battery warranty already in place for the cars, effectively providing coverage for the cost of repair and replacement of the PHEV battery should it fail during the period.

The company says that to be eligible for the extension package, its PHEVs must be within the car’s four-year warranty coverage and have a full service history at Mercedes-Benz authorised dealers.

While it wasn’t stated, it is expected that the vehicle will have to continue being fully serviced and maintained by a Mercedes-Benz authorised dealer/service centre in accordance with the manufacturer specifications during the extended warranty period, as was the case with the previous programme.

According to a source, the PHEV battery extension programme – which began in February – is being introduced as most of the company’s PHEVs are now going into their fourth year, and the availability of a battery extension will provide additional protection for worry-free motoring, not to mention enhance the residual value of the vehicle.