17 March 2021

The BMW i4 all-electric sedan will make its debut later today, slightly more than a year after a concept previewing it was revealed. The model will be shown during the BMW Group’s annual conference but before that, we do get a teaser image that doesn’t reveal much.

The i4 will closely mirror the earlier concept in terms of design, although we do expect some slight revisions on the production version. Based on what we can see, the cab-back profile remains largely unchanged, and we get to see the brand’s latest lighting design, including the “light carpet.”

Cues that are hidden should include a blanked-out kidney grille of a large size similar to the direction taken with the iX, which will be joined by slim headlamps. Inside, the latest iteration of BMW’s iDrive system, which got detailed recently, will be present, with highlights being a dual-screen curved display on the dashboard and a glitzy Touch Controller.

As for performance, early reports indicate over 500 hp from a dual-motor, all-wheel powertrain on the top-spec variant, which offers a range of over 482 km (300 miles). That should make the upcoming BMW EV competitive against cars like the Tesla Model 3 Performance. An M version of the i4 is also planned, which could get sportier styling cues and more power.

More details about the i4 will only be revealed at tonight’s event, which will be livestreamed on various mediums, so stay tuned.

