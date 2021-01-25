In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 January 2021 10:50 am / 0 comments

The BMW i4 is set to be revealed in just “a few months,” according to Munich. The company has released yet another teaser of its electric four-door coupé, this time announcing a few key chassis details as it completes the car’s driving dynamics testing.

First, let’s recap the car’s headline specs. As previously revealed, the i4 will produce up to 390 kW (530 PS) – more even than the new M3 and M4 Competition – allowing it to get from zero to 100 km/h in four seconds. It will also be capable of delivering a range of up to 600 km on the WLTP cycle thanks to a high-voltage battery with the latest cell technology, which is certainly an impressive figure.

To harness the power, the i4 will come with specially-tuned dampers that suppress the car’s squat motion when accelerating, as well as the ARB traction control used in the i3s, 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé. The long wheelbase, wide track, large wheels, high torsional rigidity, low centre of gravity and ideal weight balance provide increased handling agility and precision, as do unique camber settings.

The integration of the powertrain and suspension, BMW says, results in optimised road contact and a smooth ride even at higher speeds, in concert with the silent electric motor. The company claims the i4 possesses neutral self-steering behaviour and powerful and precise brakes.

Also touted is the direct and accurate steering, which provides precise feedback and increased stability thanks to the speed-sensitive rack. It’s said to be uncorrupted by drive forces, suggesting that the car is rear-wheel drive only, at least for now.

Images released by BMW show the same camouflaged prototypes seen in earlier spyshots, which share the basic front and rear end designs with the 4 Series Coupé – yes, including that massive double kidney grille. The only discernible difference (apart from the four-door body style, of course) are the flush door handles, which will also be adopted by the closely-related 4 Series Gran Coupé.

Of particular interest is the mule of the rumoured i4 M, likely the recipient of the most powerful motor. It is differentiated by the larger and wider 20-inch wheels and rear wheel arch extensions that rather crudely hide the car’s wider track. It also receives the larger M Sport brakes found on the M440i, but not the bespoke six-piston units fitted to the M4.

Given that the car is set to debut soon, it’s very likely that the i4 M is the electrified M car that BMW is promising will arrive this year.