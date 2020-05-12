In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 May 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

The BMW 4 Series range is set to be topped on the output numbers chart by the forthcoming BMW i4, with 530 PS and around 813 Nm of torque from its electric motor, reports Autocar. The fully electric model will offer even more power and torque than the next, G82-generation BMW M4, which will produce 510 PS in its most potent Competition specification level.

The fully electric i4 will be based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe bodystyle, and will be built alongside its internal combustion engined sibling in Munich. The electric model will be offered with an 80 kWh battery pack in its most efficient guise, says BMW, that will give an operating range of 597 km on the WLTP test cycle. This compares to the 557 km achieved by the Tesla Model 3 in its longest range guise with an 88 kWh battery.

The environmental-friendliness factor of the upcoming EV is further improved by not using rare earths in its drive motors, and the i4’s charging unit is capable of receiving up to 150 kW, enabling the battery to reach 80% charge in 35 minutes, or add 100 km of range in six minutes. Performance-wise, the i4 will be capable of the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.0 seconds, and a top speed of over 200 km/h, says BMW.

The interior of the i4 will be closer to those in the G20 3 Series and forthcoming G22 4 Series, rather than the minimalist design of the i3 and i8 electrified models. It appears that the i4’s dashboard has the dual-screen layout, gear lever and surrounding control panel from the 3 Series, though the EV can be expected to feature unique trim to set itself apart from its ICE-powered rangemates.

On the internal combustion front for the 4 Series model range, this will be topped by the M4 line-up which will feature the four-door Gran Coupe bodystyle for the first time. The most spacious of the trio will likely be preceded by its Coupe and Cabriolet siblings, the first being the Coupe which is expected to debut by the end of 2020, says Autocar.

The top Competition-spec M4 will be equipped with all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission to deliver its 510 PS from its S58 3.0 litre biturbo inline-six engine, while the ‘purer’, i.e standard versions of the M4 will give customers the additional choice of a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. This will offer 480 PS in standard guise, or 30 PS less than that offered in the car’s Competition trim.

GALLERY: BMW i4 spyshots