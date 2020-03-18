In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2020 5:17 pm / 0 comments

We’ve seen previous G22-generation BMW 4 Series test mules where the new production grille had been concealed, and here it is, out in the open. On this development unit photographed, the full-height, double kidney grille appears to closely resemble the shape of those on the Concept 4 which made its debut at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

Much of the Concept 4’s front-end styling cues also appear to now be productionised, with a lower central air intake beneath the new kidney grilles that also has a similar shape to that on the concept car. The side intakes on the front bumper now appears slightly less sculpted than on the Concept 4, but remain instantly recognisable. Similarly, the production headlamps have more height to them compared to the concept units.

The rear end of the G22 4 Series Coupe here remains in a similar state of camouflage to its previous sighting, however, and the trapezoidal exhaust outlets on this unit possibly mark this out as an ‘M440i’, which was previously spotted running track tests at the Nurburgring Nordschleife last August.

Powertrain for this particular unit will likely mirror that in the equivalent M340i xDrive, which produces 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque from a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The launch model is likely to be a four-cylinder version in the form of the 430i, which should use the same 258 hp/400 Nm turbo petrol four-cylinder from the 330i sedan.

We’ve also had a peek into the G23 4 Series Coupe’s cabin, as well as that of the G22 convertible, which confirmed that both the fixed-roof and soft-top versions share their dashboard architecture – and most of the front half of the cabin – with the G20 3 Series.

With the uncovering of what is perhaps the most anticipated – and polarising – design element, the G23 4 Series is likely nearing production readiness, and will likely debut later this year as a 2021 model. What do you think, folks – this or the G22 soft-top?