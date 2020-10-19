In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 19 October 2020 11:07 am / 0 comments

Nowadays, there’s a BMW M car in pretty much every segment, from the M2 coupé to the X6 M SUV. But the self-proclaimed “most powerful letter in the world” could soon be making its way to a fully-electric vehicle, as these spyshots of an interesting-looking i4 show.

The zero-emission four-door coupé appears to be a little bit spicier than standard, sporting larger wheels, fatter tyres, a wider rear track (which the extended rear wheel arches are rather inelegantly trying to hide) and the M trademark dual-arm door mirrors.

You can also spot the uprated brakes, although these appear to be the mid-range M Sport items rather than the full M compound or carbon-ceramic units. Beyond that, the i4 M is very similar to the 4 Series on the outside (right down to the massive full-height grille), bar the unique flush door handles.

Not a lot is known about this car, but expect the i4 M to top the range and rival vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 Performance. For reference, the Concept i4 debuted with a single 390 kW (530 PS) rear-mounted electric motor, making it more potent than even the most powerful 510 PS M3 and M4 Competition. The 80 kWh battery, meanwhile provided a range of around 600 km.