In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 17 March 2021 5:32 pm / 0 comments

The ministry of finance has announced the latest fuel price adjustment for the week of March 18 to 24, and there is only one fuel that sees a price change. This is RON 97 petrol, which goes up by seven sen to RM2.47 per litre (RM2.40 last week).

There is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol – it remains at its capped priced of RM2.05 per litre, which is the highest rate users will pay for this grade of fuel.

Similarly, the price for Euro 2M diesel remains at RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, continues at RM2.25 per litre. As is the case with RON 95 petrol, the diesel price cap ensures that fuel buyers in the country will pay no more than this rate even if market prices continue to climb.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 24, when the next set of fuel price adjustments will be announced. This is the 12th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 115th in total since the format was introduced in January 1, 2019.