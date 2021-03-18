In Cars, Daihatsu, Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 March 2021 6:43 pm / 1 comment

Daihatsu Malaysia has launched the new Daihatsu Gran Max Euro 4, available as a pick-up or panel van. The enhanced model went on sale on March 1, and it replaces the previous Euro 2 version of Gran Max.

“Demand has always been encouraging for Daihatsu Gran Max as it is used in a wide variety of industries, including in construction, service, agriculture as well as in courier, delivery and logistics sectors. With this upgrade, Daihatsu intends to cater to the needs of those looking for improved fuel-efficiency and performance and to support the work and lifestyles of a variety of customers,” said Arman Mahadi, MD of Daihatsu Malaysia.

The Gran Max Euro 4 is powered by a 1.5 litre engine with Dual VVT. This is the 2NR naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that’s also used by Perodua and Toyota in passenger cars, but it makes slightly lower figures in this workhorse – 97 hp and 134 Nm versus the Myvi’s 102 hp and 137 Nm. The pick-up is five-speed manual-only, but the panel van gets a 4AT option as well.

Click to enlarge

The new engine achieves Euro 4 levels of NOx and particulate emissions, and is more fuel efficient than the outgoing LCV. With a 43-litre fuel tank, the official claimed FC is 12.5 km/l for the pick-up, 13.3 km/l for the MT van and 13.5 km/l for the AT van.

Daihatsu says that the front mid-engine layout, where the engine is positioned under the front seats, provides an optimal front-rear weight distribution that aids stability. The Gran Max is rear-wheel driven and the steering is EPS (turning radius 4.9m). The 14-inch wheels are an inch up from before. For safety, ABS, VSC, Emergency Signal System (ESS), dual airbags and reverse sensors are standard across the board.

The Gran Max pick-up has a maximum loading capacity of 800 kg, while the van does 750 kg. The pick-up’s deck is 2,480 mm long and the walls are 360 mm tall, with 20 rope hooks for one to secure cargo. The panel van’s cargo hold length is 2,075 mm, and its low floor clearance of 620 mm plus wide opening rear door will make loading easier. Both sides have 815 mm sliding doors.

Made in Indonesia, the Daihatsu Gran Max Euro 4 is priced from RM73,164 on-the-road without insurance.