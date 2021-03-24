In Local News / By Mick Chan / 24 March 2021 6:30 pm / 16 comments

Here’s an example of a car that is more than 20 years old.

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), in conjunction with the Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) has opened a three-page survey to members of the public regarding vehicle end-of-life (ELV) policies in the country. This subject has been a protracted one – the first voluntary scrapping scheme proposal emerged in 2009, which was retracted following public outcry.

The survey is meant to get our current opinion on the matter of vehicle scrapping – should there be an age limit on vehicles, and if so, how old should they be allowed to run before being scrapped? You can choose when you think cars, bikes and commercial vehicles should be scrapped – between ten to 40 years, or not at all.

The multiple-choice survey puts forth suggested methods for the suggested implementation of the vehicle end-of-life policy in Malaysia, which includes incentivising owners of old vehicles to scrap them, and offering rebates for the purchase of new vehicles in return.

Excerpts from the MIROS/ASEAN NCAP survey

The survey also asks if periodical roadworthiness inspections should be made mandatory for privately owned vehicles (similar to the UK’s annual MOT checks), while other suggestions put forth include increasing insurance premiums for vehicles over ten years of age, limiting the age of vehicles allowed for use on-road, the mandating of ASEAN NCAP testing for vehicles sold in Malaysia, and more.

You may also choose to agree or disagree with the reasons for which such a policy should be implemented, including saving the environment, reducing fuel wastage, stimulating the automotive industry/ecosystem, promote safer vehicles on the roads, etc.

The survey states that “research has shown that the risk of fatal accidents are higher with old vehicles, and that the initiative has been put in motion in most countries to ensure the safety of road users and to promote the sustainability of the automotive industry ecosystem.”

Excerpts from the MIROS/ASEAN NCAP survey

Following the initial proposal in 2009, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) in 2014 called for a scrappage scheme for old cars, and in 2015 the agency then known as the Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI) planned to introduce a ‘Cash for Clunkers’ scheme as it eyed an increase in total industry volume (TIV) to 750,000 units at the time. Malaysia’s TIV reached 604,287 units for 2019.

The MAA reiterated its call for a scrappage scheme in 2016, saying at the time that it is important for the automotive industry’s growth.

What’s your stand on proposals for vehicle scrapping schemes in Malaysia? Do you have any older, treasured vehicles which may be under the spotlight of potential future regulations? Have your say in the survey.