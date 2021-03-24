The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), in conjunction with the Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) has opened a three-page survey to members of the public regarding vehicle end-of-life (ELV) policies in the country. This subject has been a protracted one – the first voluntary scrapping scheme proposal emerged in 2009, which was retracted following public outcry.
The survey is meant to get our current opinion on the matter of vehicle scrapping – should there be an age limit on vehicles, and if so, how old should they be allowed to run before being scrapped? You can choose when you think cars, bikes and commercial vehicles should be scrapped – between ten to 40 years, or not at all.
The multiple-choice survey puts forth suggested methods for the suggested implementation of the vehicle end-of-life policy in Malaysia, which includes incentivising owners of old vehicles to scrap them, and offering rebates for the purchase of new vehicles in return.
The survey also asks if periodical roadworthiness inspections should be made mandatory for privately owned vehicles (similar to the UK’s annual MOT checks), while other suggestions put forth include increasing insurance premiums for vehicles over ten years of age, limiting the age of vehicles allowed for use on-road, the mandating of ASEAN NCAP testing for vehicles sold in Malaysia, and more.
You may also choose to agree or disagree with the reasons for which such a policy should be implemented, including saving the environment, reducing fuel wastage, stimulating the automotive industry/ecosystem, promote safer vehicles on the roads, etc.
The survey states that “research has shown that the risk of fatal accidents are higher with old vehicles, and that the initiative has been put in motion in most countries to ensure the safety of road users and to promote the sustainability of the automotive industry ecosystem.”
Following the initial proposal in 2009, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) in 2014 called for a scrappage scheme for old cars, and in 2015 the agency then known as the Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI) planned to introduce a ‘Cash for Clunkers’ scheme as it eyed an increase in total industry volume (TIV) to 750,000 units at the time. Malaysia’s TIV reached 604,287 units for 2019.
The MAA reiterated its call for a scrappage scheme in 2016, saying at the time that it is important for the automotive industry’s growth.
What’s your stand on proposals for vehicle scrapping schemes in Malaysia? Do you have any older, treasured vehicles which may be under the spotlight of potential future regulations? Have your say in the survey.
Comments
How many times this need to be addressed? Car prices are simply too expensive in Malaysia. Remove taxes, exercises and duties first, then we can talk.
Betui bro…btw that’s a rare 1999 Lexus IS200.
Absolutely correct
B40 group.. (opps B50 group now?) cannot afford to change car that often. Some of them dont even have alternative because of our poor public transportation.
If you go to rural areas and some of the small town, you can see their livelihood depending on their old and only car which they dont need to pay anymore loan. They cant be bother whether their car meet the ASEAN NCAP test, all the concern is how to survive from day to day.
Now is covidian times.Please dont force people to scrap cars.
My Toyota is 17 years old..it still performs well with very little repairs except for regular oil change and servicing.
Perhaps ,a yearly or biennial puspakom inspection would make more sense.
MAA is influenced by its members,who are new car distributors.Of course,they would love to lobby for car scrapping so that new car sales could spiral upwards.
Dont judge a book by it cover.Some older cars outperform the 5 year old cars in terms of reliability,fuel consumption and overall servicing costs.
Disappointed by Malay language only survey.
Economy speaking, yes old cars should be scrapped.
Environmentally speaking, no old cars should not be scrapped. The environmental impact to design and manufacture a new car, I believe out ways the day to day reduction in CO2 emissions, fuel efficiency, etc that a new car brings when compared to an old car.
My youngest car is 18 years old. My youngest motorcycle is 23 years old. I am 60 years old. What do you want to do, scrap me?
Maybe a scrappage scheme to help those with older cars to upgrade if they want to. There are lots of classic car owners who put a lot of time and money into their cars and don’t want to be forced to scrap them.
We can have a scrap policy but allows citizens to buy a tax free car every 10 years.
The car must be kept for a minimum of 7 years with claw back of the tax savings unless there are special reasons for selling like migration, loss of job, critical illness, etc
Think it will be a fair policy
Why no English version??
yes. and get the car price low in tandem.
15 years old and 50% less otr as of now
Is there an English language version?
If its not road worthy then by all mean…scrap it.
I dont mind a car with beat up body still using our roads. When its beat up, lights & indicator not functioning, wheels almost falls off, etc…please enforce to scrap it.
Even if cars are cheap here, i still wont scrap my car if it can still serve me well. Cars are just a liability and we should not renew our liability every now and then.
Unless they lower the duty, or else this won’t work. See how many people already keeping their aging cars on the road due to new cars being expensive and more difficult to maintain with all the latest gizmos.
Lower the duty, perhaps they can offset lower revenue due to lower duty with more people willing to change cars.
Just allocate 2 vehicles per IC enough (2 cars or 1 car 1 motor or 2 motors). Any addition please implement the ELV. This way those kampung kampung with old cars or motors no need to worry.. unless they have more than 2 vehicles register under their name.
If a Honda accord is selling RM30k, a student car selling RM12k. Who would want to keep a 20year old corolla?
Our car is damn too expensive to own a new one. No sign of car prices coming down that’s why poeple are keeping their old junk.