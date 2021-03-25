In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 March 2021 4:05 pm / 0 comments

Entering this year’s riding season with an improved aerodynamics package and slightly more torque is the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100. Aprilia Engine Brake (AEB) is now its own distinct control mode and adjustable, separated from the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) built-in engine mapping and ride modes.

Motive power comes from the narrow-angle 65-degree V-four, with displacement bumped from 1,078 cc to 1,099 cc. With piston increased from 52.3 mm to 53.3 mm, the RSV4 1100 now produces a claimed 217 hp at 13,000 rpm – same as previous – but torque goes from 122 Nm at 11,000 rpm to 125 Nm at 10,500, with the whole affair now Euro 5 emissions compliant.

Aprilia says the engine revisions, derived from the track-only RSV4 RR, allow this year’s RSV4 1100 Factory to exceed 305 km/h top speed, assisted by a new Magneti Marelli 11MP ECU. With the new ECU, the RSV4 1100 Factory comes with three cornering ABS maps, which can be combined in any permutation with the new engine maps to provide a fine-tuned riding experience regardless of rider skill level.

2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Dark Losail

The suite of riding aids also includes six riding modes – three road and three track. The road modes include Street for daily riding, Sport for when things get a little spirited and User for full customisation while the three track modes are Race, using the Aprilia ECU presets while Track 1 and Track 2 are ride adjustable to suit two different race tracks with everything controlled from the left- and right-hand handlebar switch blocks.

Aerodynamic resistance on the RSV4 1100 has been reduced with rider protection from the airflow increased by 11%. Airbox pressure sees a 7% increase while the winglets, integrated into the double-wall fairing and not just add-ons, were developed using computational fluid dynamics.

Following lessons learned from the Aprilia MotoGP and World Superbike racing machines, the RSV4 1100 aerodynamics package directs airflow downwards to improve stability at high speeds while decreasing the tendency of the bike to lift the front wheel coming out of corners and increasing stability during hard braking, with improved engine cooling as a side benefit.

2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Lava Red

Suspension on the RSV4 1100 Factory model variant uses Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension with electronic steering damper which has two modes – semi-active and manual – with three suspension maps, A1, A2 and A3. The suspension modes work in conjunction with the type of tyres used and the road surface, with A1 dedicated to track use and slick tyres and A3 is dedicated to road riding while A2 is an in-between mode.

Meanwhile, the RSV4 1100 comes with Sachs full-adjustable suspension, front and rear, and a manually adjustable steering damper. Braking control is done with Bosch 9.1 MP ABS, with cornering ABS, working to provide wheelie and launch control as well.

Braking is provided by Brembo’s road-going best, a pair of Brembo Stylema callipers on the front wheel. Selecting the optional carbon-fibre air ducts from the Aprilia performance parts cataglogue allows the rider to control brake temperature and optimise braking performance.

2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Aprilia Black

There are two model variants of the Aprilia RSV4 1100 – base model and the RSV4 1100 Factory. The RSV4 1100 only comes in Dark Losail while the RSv4 1100 Factory can be had in Lava Red, a colour scheme throwing back to the 1994 Aprilia RS250 Loris Reggiani Replica, or Aprilia Black.

No word as yet as to when the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100 and RSV4 1100 Factory will reach Malaysia. For the 2020 model, the RSV4 1100 Factory is retailing at RM159,900 while the naked sports Tuono V4 1100 Factory is priced at RM121,000.

GALLERY: 2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100