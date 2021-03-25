In International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 25 March 2021 6:36 pm / 0 comments

Sticker for Touch ‘N Go RFID in Malaysia

A contactless, single-lane free-flow (SLFF) toll transaction system is being trialled in Indonesia by highway operator PT Jasa Marga, where the service employs radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, CNN Indonesia reports.

Dubbed ‘Let it Flo’, the system is currently being tested on a limited basis and has yet to become operational on a commercial basis, PT Jasa Marga head of corporate communications Dwimawan Heru said. The trials are still ongoing, and the company hopes that the touchless transaction system that will continue to be tested in the future will inform government decisions when implementing policies, Dwimawan added.

The RFID stickers for this SLFF system must be affixed to the headlamp of the vehicle in order to be detected by sensors at the toll gantries, not unlike the RFID stickers in use in Malaysia, though these can also be applied to windscreens. For the system being trialled in Indonesia, the headlamp is the preferred position as it is the least likely part to interfere with RFID transmissions, according to the report.

Transactions for the toll fees are managed by a mobile app called Flo – supporting Android and iOS devices – which users will need to make toll payments for passage through the RFID-enabled toll gantries. Similar to mobile digital wallet applications, Flo can keep track of the history of transactions as well as facilitate top-ups for the digital wallet, according to CNN Indonesia.

Limited trials being conducted by PT Jasa Marga currently take place at several toll gantries in the Jabotabek area including the Inner City Toll Road, JORR, Jagorawi, Jakarta-Tangerang and Jakarta Cikampek sections, in addition to the Ngurah Rai toll booth leading to the Bali Mandara toll road, according to the report.

A video (above) shared by Facebook user, Edoward Jc shows the system being trialled, where the vehicle passes through the gantry at speed, appearing not to need to slow down. According to Indonesian news site Kompas, the trial as shown in the video was in fact conducted in 2017 at the Waru-Juanda toll, operated by PT Citra Margatama Surabaya, a subsidiary of PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada (CMNP).

The highway operator was in fact testing the RFID-enabled SLFF toll collection system, PT CMNP spokesperson Annisa Indrayanti confirmed to Kompas. The SLFF system isn’t too different from the gateless multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) system that is to be introduced in Indonesia from 2022, Annisa added.

In 2019, Bernama reported that a roll-out of the MLFF toll collection system in Malaysia is in the works, and all highways across the country have been set for its implementation in the three years from that time, when RFID electronic toll collection was expected to be at all toll plazas nationwide.

“We certainly would like to understand more about what other technical issues we face at the pilot stage so that we can resolve (them) and get it launched and implemented as soon as possible. But we obviously cannot do this alone because the highways in Malaysia are so integrated,” Malaysian Association of Highway Concession Companies (MAHCC) president Datuk Azman Ismail said at the time.