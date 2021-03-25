In Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / 25 March 2021 11:50 am / 0 comments

Having already revealed its new K8 inside and out, Kia is releasing full details of the full-size sedan ahead of its on-sale date in South Korea next month.

Two naturally-aspirated and direct-injected engines will be available at launch, starting with a 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol that makes 198 PS and 248 Nm of torque. A “performance-oriented” 3.5 litre V6 churns out 300 PS and 359 Nm and will be offered with an all-wheel drive system, while a front-drive LPG version produces 240 PS and 314 Nm. Both engines will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

An entry-level 1.6 litre turbocharged T-GDi four-pot will also be made available within the first half of the year, likely paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Suspension consists of MacPherson struts at the front and multi-links at the rear, with Kia promising improved refinement thanks to sound- and noise-isolation measures like triple door sealing and a new vibration damper.

The company has also detailed some additional technologies going into the K8’s interior, including the new Ergo Motion Seat for the driver. It utilises no less than seven air pockets (including in the backrest, side bolsters and cushion) to adjust the driving position depending on the situation, such as providing a stretching effect using the back and hip cushions in “comfort stretching” mode.

For a sportier and more confidence-inspiring feel, drivers can activate the “smart support” mode by either engaging the sports drive mode or exceed 130 km/h, lowering the height of the hip area and increasing side bolster support. There’s also a “posture assistance mode” that adjusts the back and hip areas on long-distance drives to increase comfort, as well as an adjustable cushion extension.

Other features include an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, three-stage seat ventilation and heating, triple-zone climate control, hangers behind the front headrests and a multi-function rear armrest with a USB charging port, sliding cupholders and a “media control device”.

At the front sits Kia’s first panoramic curved display panel that houses 12-inch instrument and infotainment displays, plus a 12-inch head-up display with a 50% greater projection area. Also new to Kia is a 14-speaker Meridian sound system which features a titanium dome vibration plate tweeter that minimises sound distortion, as well as Horizon surround sound technology and Intelli-Q vehicle data-based equalisation.

The K8’s impressive suite of driver assistance features includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection oncoming vehicle detection, evasive steering assist, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control that slows down for speed limits and corners based on navigation data. Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) combines ACC and lane centring assist to provide semi-autonomous driving and will even adapt if there’s another vehicle driving too close to the side of the car.

Also available is reverse AEB, a 360-degree camera system and a remote parking assist function. The K8 is built with lightweight high-strength steels to improve crash safety and comes with nine airbags, including one for the driver’s knee and two rear side airbags.