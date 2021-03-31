In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2021 12:42 pm / 0 comments

After introducing rush hour bus services, Rapid KL is now rolling out the “Skip Stop Xpress” service for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line. This service is for the morning rush hour and aims “to help ease the crowd during the morning rush”.

Basically, the Skip Stop Xpress train skips a couple of stations on the line, which would speed up the train ride from the suburbs to KL city centre. For now, it’s from Gombak (8am) to Ampang Park (8.17 am) on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, with stops at only Wangsa Maju (8.04 am) and Setiawangsa (8.09 am) stations.

By skipping the Taman Melati, Sri Rampai, Jelatek, Dato Keramat and Damai stations, the ride from Gombak to Ampang Park will take only 17 minutes. However, this would mean that commuters who frequent the stations that have been passed over will need to travel to Gombak, Wangsa Maju or Setiawangsa stations to catch the train.

The Skip Stop Xpress is only for the morning rush hour on weekdays; on weekends or public holidays, the regular schedule will apply. Passengers are advised to listen to station announcements and seek assistance from station staff if needed. Those who frequent the 8+am train on the skipped stations, take note.