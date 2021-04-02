In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 April 2021 5:44 pm / 0 comments

Remember the Audi RS Q8-R by ABT Sportsline that was announced last August? Well, the first customer car has finally been completed, and it’s one of 125 units.

This particular example is finished in San Marino Blue metallic, and gets dressed with ABT Sportsline’s carbon-fibre aerodynamic package. The kit includes a front lip, side mirror caps, side skirts, wheelhouse ventilation, fender extensions, a rear lip, as well as a rear spoiler.

There’s also a quartet of 102 mm carbon-fibre sleeves over the stainless steel exhaust pipes, and these have been nicely integrated into the rear bumper. ABT said new system creates a slightly more sonorous sound, and looks sportier as well. Notice the massive wheels? Those High Performance GR wheels measure 23 inches in diameter (wrapped with 295/35 profile tyres), and it’s finished in gloss black by ABT Individual.

For the cabin, there’s a new ABT steering wheel, start-stop switch cap, shift knob cover, ABT RS Q8-R script on the sport seats, ABT stamping on the centre armrest, and “1 of 125” running number. The customer has also specified ABT puddle lights.

As promised, the tuner managed to massage the factory 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 engine, increasing its output from 600 PS and 800 Nm to 740 PS and 920 Nm. This was achieved with the ABT Engine Control unit, which works in tandem with an upgraded intercooler. The century dash is done in 3.4 seconds (down from 3.8 seconds), and the SUV will max out at 315 km/h.

To put that into perspective, ABT’s RS Q8-R is even more powerful than the tuning kit it offers for the Lamborghini Urus, which only made 710 PS and 910 Nm. “We really pulled out all the stops on this anniversary vehicle,” ABT CEO Hans-Jurgen said. Also on is the ABT Level Control for the suspension. In Comfort mode, the car is lowered by 25 mm, and in Dynamic mode it’s reduced by 15 mm.

If you like what you see, prices for the conversion costs a cool 68,000 euros (RM332k). Again, only 125 examples will be made, so don’t wait too long!

