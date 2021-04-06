In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 April 2021 3:57 pm / 1 comment

A very short, 18-second teaser video has been released, indicating the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is scheduled for worldwide launch on April 26. Set to enter the litre-class naked sports market, the GSX-S1000 goes up against the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4, BMW Motorrad S1000RR, kTM Super Duke R, Kawasaki Z H2 and Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS, amongst others.

As befits a teaser video, few details can be discerned but prominent amongst these are the twin projector LED hexagonal headlights, stacked vertically, with an LED DRL up top. What looks suspiciously like spoilers extend downwards on either side of the fairing.

Suzuki’s corporate blue paint is evident, as is conventional style handlebars as shown in the teaser video, thus no real surprises there. A glimpse of a gold-anodised fork leg can be seen, and the little protuberance up top indicates the GSX-S1000 will come with adjustable suspension, as can be expected at this level of the naked sports game.

Aside from that, based on what its competition is offering, expect to see an full-colour, TFT-LCD screen with smartphone connectivity and possibly a model variant with semi-automatic electronic suspension. As for Malaysia, the Suzuki motorcycle distributorship is under new management with Suzuki Malaysia, with an official announcement expected soon.

Models currently offered under Suzuki Malaysia stewardship include the Suzuki GSX-R1000R, the Suzuki Katana, V-Strom 650 and 650XT, GSX-S750 and SV650X naked sports and the Burgman 400 scooter. For 2021, the GSX-S1000 is the second new model to join the catalogue, the first being the Suzuki Hayabusa, launched as a 2022 model on February 5, 2021.