In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2021 4:52 pm / 3 comments

Covers have been taken off the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, completely new after two generations. Aerodynamics plays an even greater part in the third generation Hayabusa, which Suzuki claims has one of the best drag coefficients on any street-legal motorcycle.

Design of the 2022 Hayabusa moves away from the curves and bulges of the previous models, being straighter and sharper than before. Suzuki’s Ram Air Direct (SRAD) ducts still feature prominently, flanked by LED DRLs and incorporating turn signals and the entire affair is tied together with an all-new twin spar aluminium alloy frame.

Motive power still comes from a liquid-cooled inline-four, displacing 1,340 cc, normally aspirated. Engine mass has been reduced, with stronger connecting rods and pistons, with a corresponding increase in torque.

A quickshifter is now standard, with the rider able to select between race-style or casual riding clutches shifts. Ride-by-wire gives a full suite of riding aids including traction control, wheel lift control, engine braking and ride modes, along with semi-electronic suspension, dubbed Suzuki Intelligent Ride Systems (SIRS).

A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) feeds data to the ECU and keeps everything on an even keel. Braking for the 2022 Hayabusa is done with Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers with 320 mm diameter floating brake discs.

There are three colour options for the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa – Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue. Expect to see the 2022 Hayabusa entering the market in the latter part of 2021.