It’s only a matter of time now before UMW Toyota Motor officially introduces the latest Harrier. Before this, it wasn’t clear what the specifications of the SUV would be like, but the brochure has already been leaked online, and we’ve secured a copy thanks to reader Azham S.

The leaked document reveals that the fourth-generation Harrier will be powered by a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, which produces 173 PS 6,600 rpm and 203 Nm of torque from 4,400 to 4,900 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a Direct Shift-CVT, enabling a century sprint time of 9.7 seconds before topping out at 190 km/h. The average fuel consumption is 15.3 km per litre, or 6.5 litres per 100 km.

Only one engine option is available, so it’s likely we’ll be missing out on the hybrid version with the larger 2.5 litre Dynamic Force mill (218 PS, available in Singapore). That may be a bummer, but hey, the SUV rides on the latest GA-K platform and features double wishbone rear suspension, so expect high levels of ride quality and handling, among others.





Click to enlarge

If you’re still reeling from the powertrain option, perhaps the kit list can remedy that disappointment. To start, it gets bi-LED headlights with adaptive high beam system as standard, powered tailgate with kick sensor, power folding wing mirrors with welcome lights, and a fixed panoramic moonroof. There are five colours on offer – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Steel Blonde Metallic, Dark Blue Metallic, Slate Grey Metallic, and Precious Black.

Toyota Safety Sense is also available as standard. This includes pre-crash system (PCS, otherwise known as autonomous emergency braking), lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, dynamic radar cruise control (at any given speed), blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic auto brake, plus parking sensors at the front and rear.

That’s about all the info we could find on the Malaysian-bound Harrier. No interior details have been leaked so far, but it will likely get standard features like keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone auto climate control with rear air vents, Nanoe air ioniser, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a Qi wireless charger, six speakers, and a reverse camera.

The SUV will be fully imported from Japan, so expect to fork out a sizeable sum if you plan on being an early adopter. For your information, the outgoing car (with a turbocharged engine) starts from RM234,510. So, what do you think of the specs?