Hyundai Motor Group announced that it will be rolling out a network of fast chargers under the brand E-pit, for electric vehicles in South Korea. This will see 20 E-pit charging stations set up across the country, and which are designed to offer quick, convenient and premium services to customers, according to the company.

Hyundai electric vehicles with 800-volt architecture can be charged at E-pit stations to 80% within 18 minutes, or gain 100 km in battery range from a five-minute charge, the company said. This network of E-pit charging stations will first be comprised of 12 E-pit stations located at highway rest stops with 72 chargers this month, and these will be joined by another eight stations with 48 chargers will be set up in urban centres.

The charging network in the country will be compatible with the CCS Combo 1 DC fast-charging standard, reports Inside EVs. A digital payment service will be introduced with the rolling out of the charging network that does away with complex confirmation processes, and payment for the EV charging fees will be made through an app, according to The Korea Times.

The Ioniq sub-brand brought the Ioniq 5 fully electric vehicle to the Hyundai product line last month, based on the E-GMP platform and offered with a choice of battery capacities ranging from 58 kWh to 72.6 kWh. The larger of the two battery capacities offers a range of up to 480 km on the WLTP cycle, and when paired with AWD, is rated for 302 hp and 605 Nm of torque, propelling the hatchback from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, Kia premiered the EV6 at the end of last month, and is set to go on sale ‘in selected global markets’ from the second half of this year. Also based on the E-GMP platform, the fully electric Kia is also offered with RWD and AWD, and with standard (58 kWh) and long-range (77.4 kWh) batteries.

The most efficient 2WD, long-range battery variant can do up to 510 km on a full charge, while the top-of-the-range EV6 GT offers the strongest performance with a 0-100 km/h sprint of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h.