In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2021 4:17 pm / 3 comments

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will launch the new JPJeQ system, which is said to improve upon the existing queue number system. The new approach includes a smartphone app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices, and the Apple App Store iOS devices.

With the app, customers will only need to use the app to scan a QR code to obtain a queue number. They will also be able to see their current position in the queue and the expected waiting period before dealing at the counter.

“The public won’t need to queue up and wait for a long time, they can settle other matters first while waiting for their turn,” said JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim in a report by Bernama. The app will also come with a list of JPJ branches that customers can navigate to.

Zailani said the JPJeQ system will be launched by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on April 12, in conjunction with the JPJ Day celebration.