In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 April 2021 11:49 am / 0 comments

A special version of Triumph’s retro-style scrambler has been unveiled, the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition, produced in a limited run of 1,000 units. Decked out in a model exclusive Competition Green, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen pays homage to the famed actor, director and motorcycle racer, who did his own stunt work in movies.

The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is inspired by the original Triumph TR6 scrambles race bike, made famous by featuring in the 1963 Second World War film “The Great Escape”. In the movie, McQueen makes his way to freedom after escaping from a prison camp by jumping a border fence using a TR6 specially built by International Six Day Trials (ISDT) Gold Medal racer Ken Heanes, chosen by McQueen over a period-correct German military motorcycle.

Individually numbered, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition also features McQueen’s signature laser etched on the billet-machined handlebar clamp and each McQueen edition Scrambler comes with a certificate of authenticity. The paint scheme on this special edition comes with hand-painted gold pinstripes, gold heritage Triumph logos, McQueen tank graphic and brushed aluminium tank cap and strap.

Completing the look is a brown faux leather seat with ribbed stitching for that retro look. Also supplied as standard is a radiator guard and steel engine guards which protect the clutch and alternator covers, along with a high-level front mudguard.

Alongside the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition, the 2021 Triumph Scrambler XE and XC models have been updated, now with Euro 5 compliant engines. Power from the 1,200 cc, eight-valve parallel-twin is now rated at 90 Ps at 7.250 rpm while 110 Nm of peak torque comes in at 4,500 rpm.

There are three colour options available for the 2021 Scrambler XC and XE – Cobalt Blue with a Jet Black stripe, Matt Khaki Green with a Jet Black stripe or the single tone Sapphire Black option. For Malaysia, the 2020 Triumph Scrambler XC retails at RM80,900 while the XE goes for RM86,900.

