In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 April 2021 12:10 pm / 0 comments

Geely Auto has just become the latest automaker to become a member of the International Automotive Task Force (IATF), a global organisation that sets automotive quality standards. Geely is also the first Asian member to be appointed, and it will work together with other members in the formation, improvement and standardisation of international quality standards.

The organisation is also known to be committed to improving production efficiency in the automotive supply chain. Geely’s senior quality director, Dr Howard Xu, has been nominated to be the voting representative in the IATF. Other members include major auto groups like BMW, Daimler, Ford, GM, Renault, Stellantis, and Volkswagen, as well as national automobile associations from the US (AIAG), Italy (ANFIA), France (FIEV), UK (SMMT) and Germany (VDA).

The IATF 16949:2016 Quality Management Standards for Automobile Production and Related Parts is an industry standard that is globally recognised. Meeting this standard is the most basic requirement for a global automaker and parts supplier.

Currently, there are over 80,000 automakers and parts manufacturers worldwide that have passed the certification. With Geely onboard, all its suppliers are now required to pass the same certification. In China, Geely is also member of 18 sub-committees in the National Technical Committee of Auto Standardisation (NTCAS). So far, it has led the formulation of 183 national industry standards, and counting.