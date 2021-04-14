In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 14 April 2021 3:50 pm / 2 comments

The Polestar 2 range has been updated for the 2022 model year, which now sees three powertrain options being offered. When it initially went on sale, the fully electric fastback was offered with a 78-kWh battery and dual-motor setup that packed 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm.

New here is a single-motor, front-wheel drive powertrain that comes with either the same 78-kWh battery, or a smaller-capacity 64-kWh unit. The electric motor in the former is rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 330 Nm, while the latter makes do with 224 PS (221 hp) and 330 Nm. Those outputs are comparatively more than an individual electric motor on the dual-motor variant that serves up 204 PS (201 hp).

Looking at range, The single-motor powertrain with the 78-kWh battery has a preliminary WLTP figure of up to 540 km, which is 60 km more than the dual-motor setup. With the 64-kWh battery, the FWD option can only muster up to 440 km.

Polestar says the revised range will also be available with an optional mechanical heat pump for all variants, which can help the vehicle gain as much as 10% more range. The new heat pump reduces the need to rely on battery charge in order to heat the interior of the Polestar 2, by capturing ambient heat and residual thermal energy from the drivetrain.

The company notes that climate draw on the battery can be reduced by as much as 50% with the heat pump, and it has a great impact on range in colder climates (five to 15 degrees Celsius).

In terms of standard equipment, the variants will at the minimum come with 19-inch wheels, LED lighting, embossed textile upholstery that is vegan-friendly and available in two colours, 3D-etched décor panels, an eight-speaker sound system, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen powered by Android Automotive OS, and the Polestar Digital Key.

Of course, customers can add on more items by specifying the various option packages, including the Plus Pack that comes with said heat pump and additional features. These include a full-length panoramic glass roof, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, Black Ash wood trim, heated front seats with memory function, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and heated wiper blades.

Other options include the Pilot Pack, which throws in Pixel LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps, Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, a 360-degree surround view camera, all-round parking sensors, Driver Awareness including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support and Rear Collision Warning. The Plus and Pilot packages were previously standard on the Launch Edition of the Polestar 2.

Finally, there’s the familiar Performance Pack that comes with adjustable suspension dampers from Öhlins, Brembo brakes with low-drag calipers, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, sports tyres and “Swedish gold” accents inside and out.

These packages can be ordered together for customers who want everything on their Polestar 2, and there are some individual options too, like Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation (requires the Plus Pack), a selection of metallic paint colours, 20-inch alloy wheels and a semi-electric folding trailer hitch.

Pricing-wise, the 64-kWh, single-motor variant will start at 45,500 euros (RM224,674), while the 78-kWh version goes for 48,500 euros (RM239,487). The range-topping dual-motor variant is priced at 51,500 euros (RM254,300). As for the optional packages they are priced as such: Plus Pack (4,500 euros or RM22,220), Pilot Pack (3,500 euros or RM17,281) and Performance Pack (6,000 euros or RM29,625).