In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 April 2021 5:02 pm / 0 comments

It has been a long wait for the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, but after some delays due to pandemic, we’ll finally be reunited with the family this June 24, as Fast & Furious 9 (also known as F9 will begin screening at Malaysian cinemas.

If you’re unfamiliar with the premise of the latest outing for Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) and his family, here’s a brief recap. Following the events of The Fate of the Furious, the crew must face off against Jakob (played by John Cena), who is Dominic’s younger brother and a deadly assassin.

Jakob won’t be working alone, as he is partnering up with Cipher (played by Charlize Theron), Dominic’s old foe that still holds a grudge for what he did previously. Just how things will pan out, we’ll have to wait for the movie to hit the silver screen.

To keep us hyped for another two more months, there’s a new trailer that clocks in at three minutes and 23 seconds, choked full of crazy moments. There’s a Ford Mustang that drives off a cliff before being picked up a plane, guns, fist fights, car chases, cars crashing, explosion, magnets and even a Pontiac Fiero modified to become a spacecraft. It’s definitely over the top, but that’s the allure, no?

Of course, nostalgia is an appeal on its own too, and we get to see familiar faces like Sean Boswell (played by Lucas Black), Twinkie (played by Bow Wow) and Earl Hu (played by Jason Tobin) from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. A pretty nifty R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R also pulls up to the Toretto home being rebuilt, and there’s a barbeque where everyone can have any brew they want, as long as it’s a Corona.

One of the main talking points would be finding out how Han Lue (played by Sung Kang), who presumedly “died” in Tokyo (don’t think too hard about the timeline), returns to help out the team again. There’s certainly a lot to look forward to, but we’ll have to wait till June to see what Justin Lin (the movie’s director) has in store for us.