30 January 2020 6:07 pm

After the success of the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off last year, the Fast & Furious franchise is once again kicking into high gear with its eighth (yes, eighth) main sequel on May 22. To get fans excited in the meantime, its star Vin Diesel has posted on Facebook a teaser trailer for the film – known simply as F9: The Fast Saga – ahead of the reveal of the full trailer tomorrow.

The one-minute film shows Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto, his wife Letty Ortiz (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and their son Brian – a subtle nod to the late Paul Walker. Toretto has retired from a life of crime and street racing, but it’s clear from the video that tough times lie ahead for the young family.

Another video, The Road to F9, hinted at the bevy cars that will naturally be featured in the movie, including the new Toyota GR Supra, a Chevrolet Nova SS and, of course, Dom’s Dodge Charger. Some other vehicles revealed in character posters are the Honda NSX, a Ford Mustang, a Noble M600, a Jeep Wrangler and a Yamaha motorcycle, making for quite a roster.

There are also a new face in the cast in the shape of John Cena, joining Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron reprising their roles from past instalments. However, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham of Hobbs & Shaw will sit this one out.