19 April 2021 5:58 pm

Believe it or not, production of the Polestar 1 will be phased out at the end of the year, just three short years after it had hit the markets. A special edition model has been commissioned to send off the brand’s first performance plug-in hybrid coupe, and you’re looking right at it.

Just 25 units of the Polestar 1 Special Edition will be made, and it features a bespoke matte gold exterior paint colour with matching brake callipers and black alloy wheels. The cabin also gets subtly enhanced with gold stitches and seat belts.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “It’s hard to believe that our beautiful halo car comes to the end of its production life later this year. We pushed boundaries with this car, not only in terms of engineering but also in its design and execution. Polestar 1 set the tone for our brand and its genes are evident in Polestar 2 – as they will be in our future cars to come.”

The PHEV coupe is a technical tour de force. Its body is made from lightweight carbon-fibre reinforced polymer, and the twin rear electric motors (with torque vectoring) work together with a boosted 2.0 litre four-cylinder to produce a total of 609 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

A 34 kWh battery pack provides up to 124 km of pure electric driving range, which Polestar claims is the furthest any hybrid car in the world can go, even to this day. There’s also other high-performance components like Akebono brakes and adjustable Ohlins dampers.

“This car was not designed to fit into a box,” Ingenlath said. “We didn’t design it to compete with other cars, and neither did we design it to suit a specific target customer. Polestar 1 was about pushing our own boundaries, exploring a new era for Polestar and launching the brand with a strong statement – and it’s done a great job of capturing the hearts and minds of fans, press and the lucky customers who own one.”