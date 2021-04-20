In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2021 5:36 pm / 0 comments

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Porsche brand in China, and to celebrate the occasion, the company has wheeled out this, the 911 Turbo S China 20th Anniversary Edition. Created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the collector’s item is making its debut at this year’s Auto Shanghai.

For that money, you’re getting Turbo S performance, with a 3.8 litre twin-turbocharged flat-six providing 650 PS (641 hp) and 800 Nm of torque. Along with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the model takes 2.7 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h (with the Sport Chrono package) and will hit a top speed of 330 km/h.

Those figures are identical to a regular Turbo S, but what makes the celebratory model special at the unique touches applied to it. On the outside, there’s a custom livery complete with stripes and a prominent “20” insignias on the door, while the pillars have a “20 Years Porsche China Edition” to ensure everyone knows you have something special.

The sports car will be offered in five heritage colours, including Gulf Orange, Star Ruby Red, Mint Green, Viola Purple and Oslo Blue, the last of which is the derived from Porsche’s first sports car – the 356 – and appears on the unit on display at the event.

Inside, you’ll find painted interior trim that matches the exterior, along with “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” embossed on the armrest and the model script on the dashboard trim. The price for this special edition model? According to Porsche, the asking price is 3,114,500 yuan (around RM1.97 million), which is quite a jump from the base price of the Turbo S in China that starts from 2.343 million yuan (around RM1.48 million).