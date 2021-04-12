In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 12 April 2021 11:57 am / 0 comments

Porsche distributor Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has launched its first car of 2021, and it’s kicked off the year with the most powerful of 992s. That’s right, the new Porsche 911 Turbo S has just been launched in Malaysia, topping the “standard” (read: non-GT) 992 range.

For the crème de la crème, you’ll have to fork out the cash, as it starts from RM2,235,463, excluding on-the-road costs but including the 50% rebate of the sales and services tax (SST), valid until June 30. This, of course, doesn’t include any options, so the price will climb if you want to spec your car to your liking. The Turbo S comes with a four-year factory warranty and a two-year international warranty.

At the heart of this rear-engined sports car is a comprehensively upgraded 3.7 litre flat-six, featuring larger twin variable-geometry turbochargers, electronic wastegates and piezo injectors which are said to have improved the mill’s responsiveness and reduced its emissions.

The intake system has also been revised, as it now draws some of its air from the characteristic side air intakes (previously used to cool the intercoolers) in addition to the rear grille, improving the engine’s efficiency. To make room for the new induction routing, the intercoolers themselves are now positioned at the back (instead of being on either side of the bumper) and are cooled by the airflow coming through the grille.

The result of all this reengineering is 650 PS at 6,750 rpm and 800 Nm from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm, increases of 70 PS and 50 Nm respectively. Equipped solely with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and the usual all-wheel drive system, the Turbo S will sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds (down from 2.9) on its way to a top speed of 330 km/h. The jump in performance is particularly noticeable at higher speeds, with the new car getting to 200 km/h a full second quicker at 8.9 seconds.

Moving to the 992 body means that the Turbo S is much wider than before – especially at the front, where the body is 45 mm wider (1,840 mm) to clear the 42 mm wider front track. The rear end now measures 1,900 mm across (up by 20 mm) to house the 10 mm wider rear track and the wheels that are now an inch larger at the rear (21 inches in diameter, wrapped in 315/30-section tyres) than at the front (20-inch wheels, 255/35 tyres).

Aside from being physically wider, the Turbo S also benefits from an upgraded chassis, featuring the latest-generation Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The adaptive dampers now respond faster and more precisely, improving road holding, steering behaviour, roll stability and cornering speeds.

Further aiding the car’s handling is the new PASM sport chassis option, which lowers the ride height by 20 mm. The enhanced Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system can also now send up to 500 Nm of torque to the front wheels, which is “significantly” higher than before.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

To cement its positioning at the top of the 992 food chain, the Turbo S sports wider front air intakes (now with active shutters) and an extendable front splitter, plus an active rear wing that is larger, delivers 15% more downforce than before and now functions as an airbrake.

In the new Eco mode, the spoiler remains retracted at higher speeds to reduce drag, while the Wet mode extends the wing (without tilting it) and retracts the front lip to shift the aerodynamic balance rearward, improving stability in the wet. The diffuser houses rectangular quad tailpipes that are specific to the Turbo, although you can now get a sports exhaust system with active valves and larger oval exits.

Inside, you get a full leather interior, carbon fibre trim and Light Silver accents as standard, along with 18-way power-adjustable sports seats with stitching that pays homage to the first 911 Turbo, the 930. Model-specific graphics and instrument cluster logos complete the look.

Standard kit includes matrix LED headlights, a 10.9-inch centre touchscreen for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system, a GT sports steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with the new Porsche Track Precision app and a Bose sound system.